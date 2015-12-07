BRIEF-Klondex Mines Ltd remain on track to meet annual production guidance
* Klondex Mines Ltd - remain on track to meet annual production guidance
Dec 7 Sainsbury's Bank Plc, a unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc, appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.
He will lead the bank's newly formed customer division and join its board of directors, Sainsbury's said on Monday.
Jones joins from Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc. He was chief commercial officer of Moneysupermarket.Com since 2013, according to its website. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Apple awards Corning first advanced manufacturing fund investment