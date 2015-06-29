June 29 Sainsbury's Bank Plc, a unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc, appointed Michael Ross non-executive director, effective Monday.

Ross will join the bank's board to help advance its digital and data strategies, Sainsbury's Bank said.

He is currently director and chief scientist at OrderDynamics Corp, formerly eCommera Ltd, which he founded in 2007. Ross had also founded online retailer Figleaves.com. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)