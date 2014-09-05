Sept 5 Saint-Gobain

* Says to set up joint venture with Central Glass in Indonesia to manufacture and distribute automotive glass

* Each group will have a 50-percent stake in the new company

* Plant to be built east of Jakarta, scheduled to come on stream in 2016 with annual production capacity of 500,000 windshields Source text: bit.ly/1pQZeo1