BRIEF-Mattel Inc Q1 reported shr loss $0.33; Q1 adj shr loss $0.32
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4 million last year
Sept 5 Saint-Gobain
* Says to set up joint venture with Central Glass in Indonesia to manufacture and distribute automotive glass
* Each group will have a 50-percent stake in the new company
* Plant to be built east of Jakarta, scheduled to come on stream in 2016 with annual production capacity of 500,000 windshields Source text: bit.ly/1pQZeo1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN ANTONIO, April 20 The last orca to be born at a SeaWorld park, which popularized killer whale shows in the 1960s but faced growing opposition in recent years, has been born in Texas at SeaWorld San Antonio.