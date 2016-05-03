(Adds more detail)
May 3 French investment firm Wendel
said on Tuesday it was selling a 5.3 pct stake in building
materials group Saint-Gobain in a private placement,
with the proceeds to be reinvested in unlisted companies in
Europe, North America and Africa.
Wendel, which will retain a stake of about 6.4 pct in
Saint-Gobain, said it would book an accounting loss of about 220
million euros as a result of the sale.
Wendel also said it would issue a 500 million euro ($575.85
million) bond exchangeable into Saint-Gobain shares at a premium
of 35 to 40 pct above the sale price.
One third of the sale of 30 million shares would be
subscribed to by Saint-Gobain as part of its share buyback
programme, Wendel said in a statement
Wendel said it had full confidence in Saint-Gobain's
strategy.
($1 = 0.8683 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Jane Merriman)