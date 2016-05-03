(Adds more detail)

May 3 French investment firm Wendel said on Tuesday it was selling a 5.3 pct stake in building materials group Saint-Gobain in a private placement, with the proceeds to be reinvested in unlisted companies in Europe, North America and Africa.

Wendel, which will retain a stake of about 6.4 pct in Saint-Gobain, said it would book an accounting loss of about 220 million euros as a result of the sale.

Wendel also said it would issue a 500 million euro ($575.85 million) bond exchangeable into Saint-Gobain shares at a premium of 35 to 40 pct above the sale price.

One third of the sale of 30 million shares would be subscribed to by Saint-Gobain as part of its share buyback programme, Wendel said in a statement

Wendel said it had full confidence in Saint-Gobain's strategy.

($1 = 0.8683 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Jane Merriman)