LONDON, Sept 10 MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing , said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co, adding to its portfolio of craft beers.

Terms of the deal, expected to close in October, were not disclosed.

MillerCoors manages its craft-style beers, which include Blue Moon and Jacob Leinenkugel, in a division called Tenth and Blake, separate from its mainstream brews such as Miller High Life and Coors Light. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)