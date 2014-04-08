BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, April 8 French insurer Groupama said on Tuesday that it raised about 450.4 million euros ($619 million) from the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain , Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.
Shares in Saint-Gobain were down 2.8 percent at 44.10 euros by 0735 GMT, the worst performers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index.
The placement was managed by HSBC, acting as bookrunner. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago