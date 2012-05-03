* Q1 sales up 3.7 pct to 10.2 billion euros

* Confirms target of moderate organic growth in 2012

* Sales prices up 2.4 pct in Q1 (Adds details)

PARIS, May 3 French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales driven by price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market, confirming its 2012 outlook.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose 3.7 percent on a reported basis to 10.2 billion euros ($13.4 billion), beating an average of 9.89 billion from a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

On a comparable basis, sales rose 1.9 percent, while like-for-like growth was 0.9 percent.

The rebound in U.S. residential construction, along with the weaker euro, helped counter a slacker business in Europe, where harsh weather conditions disrupted construction activities in February, and a slowdown in Asia.

The company - which produces a wide range of materials including insulation, roofing, glass bottles and plastic film used in e-readers - also passed on higher prices to customers to offset rising raw material and energy costs.

Prices advanced 2.4 percent in the first quarter, after a 2.7 percent rise in 2011, it said.

Saint-Gobain, whose origins date back to the 1660s when it made mirrors for the royal palace in Versailles, said it was still targeting moderate organic growth in 2012, while operating income and profitability should prove resilient.

The company's shares, which have risen around 7 percent since the start of 2012 after a 30 percent decline last year, closed 0.4 percent lower at 31.87 euros before the earnings release, giving the company a market capitalisation of 16.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)