PARIS, June 7 French building materials group
Saint-Gobain expects to post weaker first-half results
but remains on track to meet its 2012 targets, Chief Executive
Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said on Thursday.
Speaking at the company's annual shareholders' meeting,
Chalendar said results in the first half of 2012 would suffer
from a weaker performance by its flat glass business and a
difficult comparison with the first six months of 2011.
He confirmed Saint-Gobain continues to target moderate
organic growth as well as resilient operating income and
profitability in 2012.
Saint-Gobain still plans an eventual spin-off of Verallia,
its glass packaging unit that makes Nutella jars and Dom
Perignon bottles, when market conditions permit, Chalendar
added.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by David Holmes)