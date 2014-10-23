* Q3 sales 10.37 bln euros, stable on like-for-like basis

* Sees 5-10 pct rise in like-for-like operating income

* To step up cost cutting in 2015, no figures given (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Oct 23 Saint-Gobain said on Thursday it expected operating income to rise 5 to 10 percent this year on a like-for-like basis as it cuts costs and investment to cope with a worsening environment in its home market of France.

Europe's biggest supplier of building materials said sales fell 3.3 percent in the third quarter but were flat on a like-for-like basis, as a construction slump in France offset continued growth in North America and emerging markets.

"The decline in the new-build market in France will continue to affect performance. The outlook in Germany remains uncertain," the company said in a statement.

Saint-Gobain said that to cope with this tough environment it would continue to cut costs, raise sales prices and would also adjust its capital expenditure this year below the 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) initially planned.

It said that for now it would carry out its cost-cutting measures as planned to achieve savings of 450 million euros this year, but next year it would go beyond the 350 million euros of savings it had previously targeted.

A company spokeswoman said the group would provide detailed figures during its annual results presentation in February.

Saint-Gobain, founded in 1665 to make mirrors for the royal court of Versailles, supplies materials used in roofing and insulation as well as glass for windows and car windshields.

The group, which makes more than two thirds of its sales in Europe, has suffered from depressed construction and car markets. It has been betting on cost savings, innovation and a recovery in the United States to improve profits this year.

Saint-Gobain said it had benefited from a smaller currency impact on sales than a year ago but that like-for-like revenue growth had slowed in the quarter and volumes fell 0.5 percent.

Its performance was weighed down by a decline in Germany and a 3.3 percent drop in business in France, which accounts for a quarter of its sales and where housing starts are at their weakest level in 16 years.

Quarterly sales stood at 10.37 billion euros. Analysts at Jefferies and Deutsche Bank had respectively expected sales of 10.298 and 10.283 billion. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Clarke)