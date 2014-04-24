MILAN, April 24 The U.S. Department of Justice
has asked Italian oil services group Saipem for
information on a probe into alleged corruption in Algeria, the
group's CFO said on Thursday.
"They sent us a request for information on Algeria," Alberto
Chiarini said on a conference call with analysts.
Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Eni, is
embroiled in judicial investigations in Italy and Algeria that
claim it paid bribes to secure a series of contracts in the
North African country worth $11 billion.
Last July Saipem said it had entered a tolling agreement
with the DOJ to extend by 6 months the limitation period
applicable to any possible violations of federal laws of the
United States with regard to Algeria.
Saipem has denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)