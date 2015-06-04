* Banks stepping up pitches for cash call - report
* Saipem says mulling range of refinancing options
* None of the options on board's table at moment
* Shares end down 13.5 pct, hit lowest in over 2 months
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 4 Prospects of a share issue by
Saipem sent shares in the Italian oil services group
down more than 13 percent on Thursday after a report banks were
pitching for work to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7
billion).
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said investment banks had
stepped up their lobbying to help lead a cash call at Saipem
after the arrival of Stefano Cao as chief executive in April.
The paper said a decision on whether to go ahead or not
would be taken after the summer, adding the cash call could be
in the region of 1.5 billion euros.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni,
said in a statement it had been looking at various refinancing
options for some time, including direct access to financial
markets. But it added none of the options were currently being
considered by the board.
"The company is saying nothing we didn't already know but
it's woken up investors," a banker said, adding any issue would
probably have to be priced at a 30 percent discount.
Saipem shares, which closed down 13.6 percent at 10.25
euros, have fallen more than 60 percent in the past two years
after two profit warnings, a corruption probe in Algeria and
bleak outlook leading to cost overruns and lost projects.
The stock fell as low at 10.2 euros, its lowest in more than
two months.
Speculation of a possible cash call at Saipem to strengthen
its balance sheet and make it easier to refinance debt has been
circulating for some time. Last October the group's chief
financial officer said he did not exclude a possible equity
issue.
A banker who has worked with the group said he believed
Saipem might need to raise between 1.5 billion and 2.0 billion
euros from investors, but added it might also decide to sell
assets or bring a partner on board to inject capital.
Any cash call by Saipem could be linked to Eni reducing its
stake in the company. Eni has been mulling for some time the
idea of cutting its holding to get around 4.4 billion euros of
the service company's debt off its balance sheet.
In April it drafted in Cao as Saipem CEO to turn around the
business where he spent nearly 25 years working and prepare it
for a sale.
Last month, Eni Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia said the group
had started to look again at cutting the Saipem stake. The plan
had been put on hold in December due to adverse market
conditions.
A Milan-based oil and gas analyst noted Saipem shares were
not much higher now than six months ago. "If Eni wasn't happy
with the Saipem price in December it won't be happy at this
price and surely won't give its nod to a capital increase".
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Giancarlo
Navach; Editing by David Holmes)