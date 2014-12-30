BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
MILAN Dec 30 The People's Bank of China owned 2.027 percent of Italian oil services group Saipem as of Dec. 18, a filing published by market watchdog Consob showed on Tuesday.
China's central bank has made a string of large investments in blue-chip Italian companies this year buying stakes of around 2 percent in car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, former telecoms incumbent Telecom Italia and cable maker Prysmian.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
