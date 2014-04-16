By Emilio Parodi
MILAN, April 16 An Italian court has ruled that
Pietro Varone, former chief of oil service firm Saipem's
engineering business, was improperly dismissed in
connection with corruption allegations in Algeria, according to
a court document seen by Reuters.
The court, which still has to give the reasons for its
decision, also threw out Saipem's claim for damages against
Varone, ordering it instead to pay its former employee almost
1.2 million euros ($1.7 million), the ruling said.
Saipem, which has said it dismissed Varone on Jan. 8 2013,
said it would appeal the ruling.
"Saipem does not share the conclusion (of the court)... and
will appeal," a Saipem spokesman said, adding Varone had
originally asked Saipem for 8 million euros in damages.
Varone's lawyers said there had been a clear violation of
their client's defence rights.
Varone is one of a number of executives from Saipem under
investigation by prosecutors in Italy into allegations that
Saipem paid bribes to win a series of contracts in the North
African country worth some $11 billion.
Paolo Scaroni, outgoing CEO of oil major Eni which
owns 43 percent of Saipem, is also under investigation. The
probe is still ongoing and no one has been charged.
Saipem, Scaroni and Varone all deny any wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
