MILAN May 14 U.S. investment company Dodge &
Cox has raised its stake in Italy's Saipem to
strengthen its position as the oil service company's No. 2
shareholder, according to filings.
The investment firm bought shares worth 9.135 mln euros
between April 2-30, the filings said, the equivalent of around
0.21 percent of the company.
In early March, Dodge & Cox doubled its stake in Saipem to
10.4 percent, and then bought a further 1.48 percent in the
period March 11-27.
Saipem is 43 percent controlled by oil major Eni
which is looking to sell down its stake in its subsidiary.
