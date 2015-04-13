* Dodge & Cox owns 11.9 pct of Saipem
* No. 2 investor after main owner Eni
* Eni still plans to cut stake in Saipem
(Recasts lead, adds source, shares, detail)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 13 U.S. investment company Dodge &
Cox has increased its stake in Italy's Saipem,
strengthening its position as the oil contractor's
second-largest shareholder at a time when main owner Eni
is looking to sell down its holding.
Dodge & Cox, which in March doubled its stake in Saipem to
10.4 percent, bought a further 1.48 percent stake between March
11-27, according to filings seen on Monday.
No reasons for the purchase were given.
State-controlled Eni, which owns 43 percent of Saipem, plans
to sell down its stake in its troubled subsidiary to get debt of
around 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) off its balance sheet to
help fund growth.
In December, Eni suspended the Saipem sale process due to
adverse market conditions but Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in
March a disposal was still part of its strategy.
Saipem has seen some 10 billion euros wiped off its market
value over the past two years after two steep profit warnings, a
corruption probe in Algeria and a worsening outlook.
"If they're buying at these prices it means they believe in
the company and so are not short-term investors. It will be
interesting to see if they show up at the shareholders meeting,"
a source close to the matter said.
In March, Eni nominated Stefano Cao as candidate to be new
Saipem CEO when shareholders meet at the end of April.
Cao, a former top executive at Saipem and Eni, is expected
to take steps to relaunch Saipem and lay the conditions for a
turnaround that would allow Eni to reduce its stake.
It was not immediately possible to reach Dodge & Cox for a
comment.
At 1330 GMT, Saipem shares were up 3.18 percent.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Mark
Potter)