ROME Oct 22 Italy's market regulator Consob
will look to give a quick answer to a series of questions on how
oil major Eni must proceed to deconsolidate its oil
sevice subsidiary Saipem, Consob's chief said on
Thursday.
State-controlled Eni owns 43 percent of the Italian oil
contractor and is looking to sell down its stake with a view to
getting Saipem's debt off its balance sheet.
Consob's reply to the queries will be very fast, Giuseppe
Vegas said in a parliamentary hearing.
"As I understand it Eni and Saipem want to separate
rapidly," Vegas said.
Saipem is due to present a key turnaround plan next week
which sources have said will involve a capital increase and a
debt refinancing package. Eni is talking to state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti about selling part of its Saipem stake, the
sources said.
