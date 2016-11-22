(Adds Statoil comments)
OSLO Nov 22 A fire broke out in an engine room
on Saipem's Scarabeo 5 drilling rig in the Norwegian
Sea on Tuesday, Norwegian oil company Statoil said in a
statement.
All 106 crew were accounted for, and there were no reports
of injuries, Statoil said.
"We have reports that no flames are visible, but there is
smoke," a Statoil spokeswoman said, adding that efforts to
extinguish the fire were still ongoing.
"33 crew have been moved onshore or to nearby
installations," she said.
The rig was working for Statoil on the Njord field in the
Norwegian Sea when the fire broke out.
"No drilling operations were underway at the time of the
incident. There are no other installations on the Njord field at
the present time," Statoil said in its statement.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jane
Merriman)