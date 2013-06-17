* Company predicted on Friday loss of 300-350 mln euros
* Saipem shares down 28 percent to 4 year low
* Saipem at centre of Algeria corruption probe
* Execution problems emerge in Canada, Mexico
By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 17 A second profit warning in less
than 5 months wiped over a quarter from the share price of
Italy's Saipem on Monday, leaving Europe's biggest oil
industry group worth half what it was at the start of the year.
Just weeks after a strategic review claiming better times
lay ahead, Saipem said after the market closed on Friday it
expected a net loss of 300 million to 350 million euros ($467
million) this year because of problems on contracts in Algeria,
Mexico and Canada.
In late January, a new management team under CEO Umberto
Vergine slashed 2013 net profit forecasts for Saipem, 43 percent
owned by oil and gas major Eni, to 450 million euros,
blaming lower margins on new orders.
"The situation is out of control. A company like Saipem
can't issue two profit warnings in six months after telling us a
month ago all is well," one shareholder said on condition of
anonymity.
In an operational review in April that followed the first
profit warning, Saipem said it was very well positioned to
capture market opportunities and deliver on margin recovery.
"We're livid at the way everything has been handled - the
communication policy, the whole modus operandi, though at these
prices we do not intend to sell," a fund manager whose firm owns
Saipem shares said, asking not to be named.
Saipem, once seen as a reliable and safe investment for its
track record in beating its targets, still expects a strong
recovery in profits in 2014 and thereafter.
At 1315 GMT, Saipem shares were down 27.8 percent at 14.53
euros, their lowest intraday low since April 2009. The problems
affecting Saipem have raised the possibility that Eni, whose
shares were down 2.4 percent, could sell its stake in the
debt-laden unit.
Market regulator Consob, which is investigating
circumstances behind Saipem's first profit warning in January,
said it had banned short selling on Saipem shares for two days.
ALGERIA CLOUDS
Increasingly strained relations with Algerian energy giant
Sonatrach will cost Saipem up to 350 million euros at an
operating level due to its inability to recover certain costs
regarding three projects close to completion, Saipem said.
It added Sonatrach was seeking damages for delays but did
not specify the amount.
Saipem is at the centre of corruption probes in Italy and in
Algeria relating to large contracts that Saipem had entered with
Sonatrach, a long-standing business partner.
Vergine, a former manager at Eni, took over as Saipem CEO
after his predecessor, Pietro Franco Tali, was ousted when news
of the Algeria probe broke in December.
Saipem said it was committed to re-engage with Sonatrach but
analysts have expressed concern about possible repercussions of
the probe on Saipem's business in Algeria and possible fines.
Algeria is Italy's second-biggest gas supplier and Eni has
long-term gas contracts with Sonatrach.
In its statement on Friday, Saipem said two problem
contracts in Mexico and Canada would cost it 260 million euros,
adding there were also some problems at its E&C Offshore
business.
"There is no investment case," Credit Suisse said in a note
to clients after slashing its share price target to 16 euros
from 22 euros.
"We believe Saipem will be uninvestible until major unknowns
are clarified ... We expect the shares will remain dead money
and will underperform the sector."
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
