Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
MILAN Jan 13 Italian oilfield services group Saipem said on Friday it had won onshore contracts for a total of some $600 million.
The contracts are in Saudi Arabia and include the construction of urea production plant in a project that will be completed in the first half of 2014, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
ANKARA, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the Gulf state were unacceptable, and analogous to a "death penalty".