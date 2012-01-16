MILAN Jan 16 Italian oil services group Saipem could see "near two-digit" growth in core profit in 2012 on revenue of almost 13 billion euros ($16.5 billion), Italian daily La Repubblica said on Monday in its Affari&Finanza supplement, without citing sources.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be close to 2.25 billion euros in 2012, after a 12 percent increase in 2011, the paper said.

As a result, the profit margin excluding investments is expected to reach 17.3 percent this year, while cash flow will rise 13 percent to 1.7 billion euros.

The group's net debt will start falling in 2012, La Repubblica added, after topping at 3.3 billion euros last year.

No-one at the company could immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)