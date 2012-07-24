(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MILAN, July 24 Italian oil service company Saipem said on Tuesday it had won new drilling contracts in Saudi Arabia worth about $250 nmillion.

In a statement, Saipem said it had signed five onshore contracts with Saudi Aramco for the hiring of plant.

The duration of the contracts varied between 3 and 5 years, it said.

