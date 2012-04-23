MILAN, April 23 Saipem, Europe's largest oil services firm by market value, confirmed on Monday its guidance for further profit and revenue growth in 2012 after quarterly net profit rose 8.5 percent, as oil-sector investments rise.

Saipem, a unit of Italy's Eni, said first-quarter net profit was 231 million euros ($305 million), broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 236 million euros.

"The substantial backlog and strong first-quarter results enable the management to confirm the 2012 guidance announced in February," it said in a statement.

The company, traditionally conservative with its guidance, said in February it aimed to achieve 2012 revenues of 13 billion euros and a net profit of about 1 billion euros.

Shares in Saipem were down 3.5 percent at 1116 GMT, in a lower market. ($1 = 0.7571 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)