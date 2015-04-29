(Recasts lead, adds investor comments)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 29 Italian oil services company
Saipem said it would vigorously contest a 174.2
million euro ($192 million) lawsuit from a group of investors
claiming the firm overstated profits.
Deminor Recovery Services, representing 64 institutional
investors, said on Wednesday it was seeking the damages to cover
losses on share purchases caused by Saipem's alleged failure to
correctly inform the market about revenues and costs on pending
contracts between Feb. 13, 2012 and June 14, 2013.
"The misinformation led to a significant overstatement of
profits and hence to an artificially inflated share price during
the relevant period," Deminor said in a statement.
Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by oil major Eni,
acknowledged it had received the lawsuit but said the claims
were groundless.
"(Saipem) will challenge the claim in court," it said.
Two profit warnings in less than five months in 2013, which
came after news the group was being investigated for corruption
in Algeria, left Saipem worth half of what it had been the
previous year.
Last December, Italy's market regulator Consob fined Saipem
for a delay of 15 days in publishing the first profit warning of
Jan. 29, 2013.
Consob also ruled that Saipem breached international
accounting standards in relation to its 2012 annual financial
statements.
Deminor did not name the investors but said they included
public pension funds, investment funds, employee benefit
collective investment funds and insurance plans.
The investors come from countries including the United
States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany,
Luxembourg and Belgium.
Saipem, headed by CEO Umberto Vergine, is trying to phase
out so-called low-margin legacy contracts that were awarded
before 2013 and that have weighed on profitability.
The company is holding an annual shareholder meeting (AGM)
in Milan on Thursday.
A board meeting after the AGM will appoint former Saipem top
executive Stefano Cao as new CEO.
($1 = 0.9094 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi and Giancarlo Navach;
Editing by Danilo Masoni and Mark Potter)