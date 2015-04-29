(Recasts lead, adds investor comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 29 Italian oil services company Saipem said it would vigorously contest a 174.2 million euro ($192 million) lawsuit from a group of investors claiming the firm overstated profits.

Deminor Recovery Services, representing 64 institutional investors, said on Wednesday it was seeking the damages to cover losses on share purchases caused by Saipem's alleged failure to correctly inform the market about revenues and costs on pending contracts between Feb. 13, 2012 and June 14, 2013.

"The misinformation led to a significant overstatement of profits and hence to an artificially inflated share price during the relevant period," Deminor said in a statement.

Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, acknowledged it had received the lawsuit but said the claims were groundless.

"(Saipem) will challenge the claim in court," it said.

Two profit warnings in less than five months in 2013, which came after news the group was being investigated for corruption in Algeria, left Saipem worth half of what it had been the previous year.

Last December, Italy's market regulator Consob fined Saipem for a delay of 15 days in publishing the first profit warning of Jan. 29, 2013.

Consob also ruled that Saipem breached international accounting standards in relation to its 2012 annual financial statements.

Deminor did not name the investors but said they included public pension funds, investment funds, employee benefit collective investment funds and insurance plans.

The investors come from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Saipem, headed by CEO Umberto Vergine, is trying to phase out so-called low-margin legacy contracts that were awarded before 2013 and that have weighed on profitability.

The company is holding an annual shareholder meeting (AGM) in Milan on Thursday.

A board meeting after the AGM will appoint former Saipem top executive Stefano Cao as new CEO.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)