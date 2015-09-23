MILAN/LONDON, Sept 23 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem
as part of a revamp of the troubled oil contractor
that could include a capital increase of around 3 billion euros
($3.3 billion), several people with knowledge of the matter
said.
An investment in the company by CDP is expected to be
announced next month, when Saipem - currently majority owned by
oil major Eni - is due to present its turnaround plan,
the sources said.
"The idea is to make a joint announcement on the cap hike
and the CDP deal at the end of October," one of the sources
said.
Eni and Saipem declined to comment.
