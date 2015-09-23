(Adds source comments, shares, details)
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 23 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem
as part of a restructuring of the troubled oil
contractor that could include a capital increase of around 3
billion euros ($3.3 billion), people familiar with the matter
said.
A deal is expected to be announced next month, when Saipem,
currently 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, is due to
present its turnaround plan, the sources said.
"The idea is to make a joint announcement on the cap hike
and the CDP deal at the end of October," one of the sources
said.
Saipem has seen margins and orders hit by lower oil prices
and needs fresh capital to keep afloat. It has issued two profit
warnings in just over 30 months and in July announced cost cuts
including 8,800 redundancies to bolster its balance sheet.
Management has ruled out asset sales and the company has
said it is studying a possible capital increase.
"The capital increase will be substantial, around 3 billion
euros, that will help get the company back on its feet," a
second source said.
Eni, which funds Saipem debt under the umbrella of its own
A- credit rating, wants to sell down its stake in the oil
contractor so that it can get Saipem's 5.5 billion euro debt off
its books.
Eni is currently in talks with CDP about a possible stake
sale and several options are on the table, a third source said.
"A solution will be found in the early part of October and
an announcement made at the industrial plan on October 27-28,"
this source said.
Eni and Saipem declined to comment.
Saipem shares closed down 3.9 percent, after earlier being
halted limit down for excessive losses.
At least five banks, including Goldman Sachs, have
been contacted about the capital increase, a fourth source said.
"The letter was sent to the banks, two foreign and three
domestic, yesterday," the source said.
One option being considered is for Eni to first cut its
stake to around 28 percent and then reduce it further by not
taking part in the capital increase, the source said.
But bankers close to Saipem said they believed Eni would end
up participating in the rights issue given the substantial size.
Sources had previously said foreign investors from China and
the Middle East had expressed interest in Saipem, which is a
market leader in subsea cable-laying.
But the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is said to
consider the contractor a strategic company and the sources said
only CDP was involved in the deal at this stage.
Eni brought in veteran oilman Stefano Cao in May to turn
Saipem round and put it on a firmer footing to secure its own
credit rating to refinance debt and fund development.
Credit Suisse is advising Eni on the sale of a stake in
Saipem while Lazard is advising Saipem on funding issues once
cut free from Eni.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
