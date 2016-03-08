BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
MILAN, March 8 Shares in Italian oil services group Saipem failed to open in early trade after sources said banks had placed around 700 million shares at a discount on Monday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, on behalf of a banking consortium, placed around 6.3 percent of Saipem capital on Monday at a price of 0.39 euros per share, people familiar with the matter said.
Saipem shares closed at 0.4258 euros on Monday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators in Saipem's recent 3.5 billion euro rights issue.
The banking consortium which underwrote the issue was left with 12.2 percent of the overall issuance, equal to almost 1.2 billion shares.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.