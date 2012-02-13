* Sees 2012 net profit 1 bln euros, in line with consensus

* 2011 net profit 921 mln euros, above consensus

* Shares rise to six-month peak, outperform sector (Adds comments on margins, big gas projects)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Feb 13 Saipem SpA, Europe's largest oil services firm by market value, posted stronger-than-expected results on Monday and said oil-sector spending would drive more revenue and profit growth in 2012.

Buoyant offshore markets in Africa, Brazil and Asia should help Saipem reach a record 2012 net profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and push revenues up 3 percent to about 13 billion euros, it said in a statement.

"Oil industry spending is expected to rise in 2012, but widespread uncertainty of the global economy might affect the timing in the award of scheduled projects," it added.

Oilfield service firms have benefited from strong oil prices which prompted their hydrocarbon-producing customers to raise investments. Brent crude oil has been trading above the $100 mark -- a comfortable level for investments -- for about a year.

Demand from emerging markets and Middle East supply disruption concerns should outweigh a slowdown in the euro zone, fuelling a 5-10 percent rise in investments this year after a 10 percent increase in 2011, according to Natixis estimates.

Shares in Saipem reached a six-month peak after the results and closed on Monday up 2.6 percent at 36.67 euros, outpacing a rise in the oil sector index, as investors welcomed the stronger-than-expected results.

Saipem's 2011 adjusted net profit rose 11.2 percent to 921 million euros, beating market expectations of 910 million euros. It proposed a 2011 dividend of 0.70 euros per ordinary share, topping expectations for 0.68 euros a share.

The Milan-based firm said key gas projects such as the first phase of the Shtokman project in the Barents Sea, the Brass liquefaction plant in Nigeria, and the Algeria-Italy Galsi pipeline project should be sanctioned in 2012.

In January, oilfield services leader Schlumberger sounded cautiously optimistic about 2012 despite the impact on economic growth from Europe's debt crisis.

Italy's Eni, which controls Saipem, is exploring a giant natural gas find in Mozambique, the biggest in its history, and will continue developing the giant Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan.

KEEPING MARGINS

Saipem's 2012 guidance, which was in line with analysts' expectations, point to broadly flat margins compared to 2011.

Aggressive bidding by South Korean firms in the onshore segment could apply pressure, but Saipem Chief Executive Pietro Franco Tali said he was quite optimistic about keeping margins flat by hiring local staff and not importing labour from abroad.

"In onshore we have been able and will continue to be able to compete with the Koreans. I'm quite optimistic on maintaining margins," he told a conference call, adding that some improvement could come only if the market in Iraq booms.

In offshore, Tali said there could be some margin improvement later this year.

Last year, Saipem EBIT margins on revenues ranged from 8.1 percent for its onshore construction activities to 26.7 percent for its offshore drilling operations. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)