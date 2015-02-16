(Recasts lead, adds management and analyst quotes)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Feb 16 Italian oil services group Saipem
missed full-year forecasts on Monday and gave a wary
outlook for 2015 after booking more than 500 million euros ($567
million) of charges to clean up a balance sheet damaged by
falling oil prices.
"The business will continue to face industry headwinds as we
move through 2015," Chief Executive Umberto Vergine said in a
comment on results.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by national oil company Eni
, has seen some 10 billion euros wiped off its market
value over the past two years after two profit warnings, a
corruption investigation in Algeria and a worsening outlook.
The company, which originally said it hoped for a start to
recovery in 2015, has since put the date back as low-margin
legacy contracts continue to take their toll.
In 2014 Saipem posted a net loss of 230 million euros
compared to guidance for a 280 million euro profit, impacted by
a 130 million euro writedown on pending revenue.
Operating profit for the year came in at just 55 million
euros, compared to a guidance of 600 million euros, due to a 410
million euro impairment charge on assets.
"The impairment charges were in the air but the write down
on revenues is a bit of a worry since it could indicate there's
more to come," a Milan-based analyst said.
Oil service companies around the world are finding business
tough as global crude prices slide, prompting oil companies to
cut back on spending.
But with balance sheet charges out of the way, Saipem said
it was looking for a 2015 net profit of 200-300 million euros,
an operating profit of 500-700 million euros and net debt below
4 billion euros.
"On first glance the 2015 guidance looks positive. But dig a
little deeper and the sales, profit and net debt numbers
struggle to reconcile," said Nicholas Greene of Bernstein.
"We expect 2015 to be a materially tougher year for Saipem
than the guidance suggests or management is publicly willing to
acknowledge," he added.
Saipem, which said it planned to invest less this year, said
it would focus on cutting debt by using cash raised from
operations rather than disposal of assets.
"There are no current plans for a rights issue," Chief
Financial Officer Alberto Chiarini said.
Eni, which is keen to get Saipem's debt off its own balance
sheet, was forced to shelve plans to sell down its stake in
December due to worsening market conditions.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David
Evans)