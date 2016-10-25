(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments)
By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN Oct 25 Italian oil contractor Saipem
will cut 800 more jobs across Europe in the next four
years as part of a plan to cope with a prolonged market crisis
that will trim revenues next year.
Oil service companies around the world are finding business
tough as weak crude prices force oil majors to cut billions of
dollars in costs.
"The outlook remains uncertain ... meaningful market
recovery is now delayed to 2017 and beyond," Saipem CEO Stefano
Cao said in a conference call on third quarter results and a
business plan to 2020.
Saipem, controlled by oil major Eni and
state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), expects sales
to be around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in 2017 from some
10.5 billion euros this year.
Net profit, including reorganisation costs, will be more
than 200 million euros next year from an adjusted net profit of
250 million euros this year.
The contractor, which last year announced job cuts of 8,800
in a business overhaul, posted a loss of 1.978 billion euros in
the third quarter after asset writedowns and impairments.
Adjusted net profit in the period was 60 million euros, just
below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 66 million euros.
As oil service companies compete for a dwindling number of
contracts, some investors are concerned returns will suffer
without further cost cuts or disposals.
Saipem, which is targeting cost cuts of 1.7 billion euros,
completed a 3.5 billion euro rights issue earlier this year to
boost its capital and fund operations.
The contractor, which employs some 45,000 people, is a
market leader in subsea engineering and construction (E&C) work
including the world's most expensive oil field, Kazakhstan's
Kashagan.
But its onshore and offshore drilling businesses remain a
problem and some analysts have said it might be prepared to sell
part of the assets.
Cao told analysts offshore E&C would remain the core
business of the group.
"We are still in the deep trough of crisis... I expect to
see further industry consolidation or alliances," he said.
He said Saipem was currently negotiating opportunities which
could become contract acquisitions, including one or two with
Saudi Aramco and one in Angola.
($1 = 0.9175 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)