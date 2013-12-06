MILAN Dec 6 Italy's market watchdog has closed a review of Saipem's 2012 results without asking for more information even though it deems revenues and costs relating to five contracts did not comply with certain international accounting standards, the company said on Friday.

In a statement the oilfield services company said the decision to close the review comes "in the light of the company's announcement to the markets of its decision to apply IAS 8 paragraph 42 in relation to the contracts in question".

Saipem said Consob will assess whether its directors comply with relevant IAS principles in the preparation of 2013 financial statements. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)