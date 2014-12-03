(Adds details, quotes, shares)
MILAN Dec 3 Italian oil services firm Saipem
may lose 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenue
in 2015 due to Russia's apparent cancellation of the South
Stream gas pipeline project, CEO Umberto Vergine told daily Il
Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
Russia on Monday scrapped the pipeline project to supply gas
to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine. However, Saipem
said on Tuesday it had not yet received formal notice of the
termination of any South Stream contracts and operations were
still underway.
In the interview published on Wednesday, Vergine also said
that 2015 would still be a year of transition for the company
and more time would be needed than initially expected to recover
profitability and cut debt.
A Saipem spokeswoman confirmed the interview.
"2015 was supposed to be the year when we stabilise our
performance but instead the road will still be uphill," Vergine
told the paper. "If you also consider the drop in the crude oil
price, the impact of these factors will not be marginal."
Saipem shares were volatile, with the stock up 0.9 percent
at 10.1 euros by 0828 GMT, after dipping into negative territory
earlier. The stock fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday to a
level last seen in 2008.
South Stream's demise is the latest blow for a group which
lost half its stock market value last year following two profit
warnings, and cut this year's profit forecast in
July.
(1 US dollar = 0.8084 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Louise Heavens)