(Recasts lead, adds Eni CEO, source, shares)
MILAN, June 9 Saipem shares fell on
Tuesday after a report state lender CDP was considering buying
a stake in the oil contractor revived ongoing concerns about the
company's capital.
Italian newspaper MF said a fund owned by Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) was considering investing up to 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) in Saipem by buying some 20 percent from its main
owner Eni.
"The report may or may not be true but it's rekindled
jitters Saipem will need a capital increase of some kind," a
trader in Milan said.
At 1334 GMT, Saipem shares were down 5.8 percent while the
European oil and gas index was 0.5 percent lower.
Last Thursday, Saipem shares fell more than 13 percent after
a report that banks were pitching for work to raise about 1.5
billion euros.
Saipem has lost more than half its value in the last two
years after two profit warnings, a corruption probe in Algeria
and tough business prospects.
Eni wants to cut its 43 percent stake to get about 4.4
billion euros of Saipem debt off its own balance sheet. It
drafted in Stefano Cao earlier this year as Saipem CEO to turn
the company round and get it ready for a sale.
"There's a new CEO. Let him work, he's competent and is
doing the best for Saipem," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on
Tuesday, when asked if Eni was talking to CDP.
Sources have previously told Reuters that CDP fund Fondo
Strategico Italiano (FSI) held talks with Eni about a Saipem
stake last year.
The state-controlled oil major put its plans to sell down
its Saipem stake on hold in December due to adverse market
conditions.
"There's management changes in the offing at CDP so I hardly
think Saipem is a priority," a source familiar with the matter
said, referring to talk the chairman of CDP and the CEO of Fondo
Strategico could be replaced.
An investment banker who has previously worked with Eni said
FSI's involvement would help Saipem boost its financial strength
and give it time to complete its restructuring.
But he said Saipem's newly appointed CEO still needed time
to "get his head around the company" and would be unlikely to
take any decision before the summer.
FSI could not be reached for a comment.
($1 = 0.8893 euros)
