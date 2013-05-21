NEW YORK May 21 Shares of Saks Inc
climbed higher Tuesday after the New York Post reported that the
luxury department store chain hired Goldman Sachs to
explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale,
citing a source briefed on the matter.
Shares were up 18 percent at $16.15 in late trade.
They closed up 11.3 percent at $13.67 in regular trade,
giving Saks a market value of more than $2 billion. Before the
report, shares rose as high as $13.55, their highest level in
five years after the retailer reported better than expected
sales in the first quarter.
A spokeswoman for Saks declined to comment, citing company
policy on market speculation. Goldman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)