Aug 14 Saks Inc reported a narrower than
expected second quarter loss on Tuesday, as sales gains defied
what the luxury retailer said was a tough economy, and the
retailer stuck to its sales forecast for the second half of the
fiscal year.
Saks reported a net loss of $12.3 million, or 8 cents per
share, for the quarter ended July 28, versus a year-earlier loss
of $8.4 million, or 5 cents per share.
Excluding items associated with a new fulfillment center,
Saks had a loss of 5 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were
expecting a loss of 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Saks, which operates 45 department stores and 63 discount
outlet Saks Off Fifth stores, said it still expects same-store
sales to rise in the mid-single-digit range in the second half
of the year despite an "uncertain" economy.
As previously announced, Saks' second quarter same-store
sales rose 4.7 percent. Total sales were up 5.1 percent to
$704.1 million.
Saks said sales gains at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in
Manhattan, which generates about one-fifth of sales, were below
those of its other department stores.