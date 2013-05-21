By Phil Wahba
May 21 Saks Inc reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter sales on Tuesday and said it
would speed up the launch of an e-commerce site for its outlet
chain as it tries to catch rivals.
Its shares rose 6.8 percent to $13.12 in early trading, the
highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis that
decimated luxury sales in the United States.
Saks said sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.9
percent in the quarter that ended May 4, well above the 2.6
percent increase Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, and better than Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, a
unit of Macy's Inc.
Expectations had been low given that Saks offered steeper
discounts in the quarter than a year earlier, and after the soft
results of its rivals. Lazard Capital Markets analyst Jennifer
Davis called Saks' results "better than feared."
Sales at its famed Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, which
generates one-fifth of sales, rose at a more modest pace, the
company said.
Saks is in the midst of a multi-year, $95 million effort to
upgrade its computer systems to improve online sales. Nordstrom
and Macy's Inc have spent hundreds of millions of dollars
integrating their e-commerce and physical stores and are now
able to use their stores to fulfill online orders, a boon for
both.
Saks already offers online shopping for its full-service
department store chain, but said on Tuesday it was moving up the
launch of an e-commerce site for its Saks Off Fifth chain to
autumn 2013 from a launch planned for 2014. That will cost Saks
up to $6 million more the previously forecast.
Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have long offered e-commerce for
their respective outlet chains of lower-priced merchandise.
Overall sales at Saks were $793.2 million, above the $776.8
million Wall Street had forecast.
The luxury chain said same-store sales for the balance of
the year should be up 4 percent to 6 percent.
Saks reported a profit of $20 million, or 13 cents per
share, for the quarter that ended May 4, versus a year-earlier
profit of $32.1 million, or 18 cents per share. Excluding
one-time items, Saks had a profit of 19 cents per share, in line
with Wall Street estimates.