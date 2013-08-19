Aug 19 Saks Inc on Monday reported a
deeper than expected second-quarter loss after disappointing
sales of shoes and handbags forced the luxury retailer to mark
down prices.
Saks, which last month reached a deal to be bought by
Canada's Hudson's Bay Co, reported same-store sales
rose 1.5 percent, well below the 4.5 percent rise Wall Street
analysts had expected.
Saks becomes the latest U.S. retailer across the price
spectrum to report mediocre sales: last week Macy's Inc,
Nordstrom Inc, Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores
Inc all reported lower than expected sales.
Overall sales rose 0.5 percent to $707.8 million for the
quarter.
Saks was scheduled to report its earnings on Tuesday. The
company said it will not hold its regularly scheduled call
because of its pending acquisition by Hudson's Bay.
Saks' gross margin fell because it had built up too much
inventory of men's and women's shoes and handbags and had to
slash prices to clear unsold merchandise.
For the quarter ended Aug. 3, Saks had a net loss of $19.6
million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $12.3
million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs including expenses related to store closings
and the Hudson's Bay deal, Saks lost 10 cents per share, 2 cents
worse than expected.