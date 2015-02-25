Feb 25 Sakthi Finance Ltd:

* Issue opening on Feb 27 and closing on March 19 for public issue aggregating to 1 billion rupees * Source text:

With reference to the earlier letter dated February 20, 2015, Sakthi Finance Ltd has now informed BSE that the Issue Opening and Closing Dates as detailed below: Issue Opens on : February 27, 2015 Issue Closes on: March 19, 2015. * Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)