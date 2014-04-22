(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a

By Reihan Salam
April 22 At first glance, Cliven Bundy, the
Nevada cattle-rancher who has been fighting the Bureau of Land
Management tooth and nail for over twenty years, might strike
you as an anti-government radical. He has, after all, led an
armed rebellion against federal land managers, who contend that
he owes over $1 million in back fees, penalties and other costs
for grazing his cattle on federal land.
But the truth is that Bundy's underlying beliefs are quite
common, and not just among self-styled scourges of federal
overreach. Once we understand what Bundy is really trying to
pull off, we can understand why our country is plagued by
sky-high rents and crumbling roads, and why our streets are
choked by congestion.
First, it is worth recalling that Bundy has deep roots in
Nevada. His family homesteaded the ranch that he owns and
operates in 1877. Bundy's ancestors were quite happy to work
with the federal government when it was offering settlers the
opportunity to claim federal land as their own, provided they
were willing to work the land. Homesteading was an ingenious
idea, as the federal government didn't have the manpower to do
the hard work of settling these vast expanses. Tempting young
families westward had the added effect of making America a more
dynamic, ambitious, upwardly-mobile society.
Yet in their wisdom, the lawmakers behind the Homestead Acts
limited the size of the claims a family could make under its
rubric. At first, families were granted no more than a
one-quarter-section, or 160 acres - the exact size, as it
happens, of Bundy's ranch.
For years, Bundy has behaved as though the public lands
bordering his property are an extension of his property. While
other cattle-ranchers pay for grazing privileges on these lands,
Bundy has decided that he is under no obligation to do so. This
is despite the fact that if everyone chose to act as Bundy has,
these lands would soon become a grassless wasteland.
As Travis Kavulla observes in National Review, what Bundy is
really trying to do is unilaterally annex a vast new swathe of
federal land to the property his family lawfully claimed from
the federal government way back in 1877. Indeed, Kavulla goes so
far as to describe Bundy as a squatter, who is no different from
a "dreadlocked freegan who sets up living quarters in an
abandoned building in Brooklyn."
There is another comparison that is just as apt, if not more
so. Cliven Bundy is a lot like the wealthy homeowners in San
Francisco and New York City who fight new construction in their
sought-after urban neighborhoods just as tenaciously as Bundy
and his cohorts have been fighting the Bureau of Land
Management. These women and men, whom I'm sure vote differently
from Bundy and who tend not to brandish firearms, are treating a
commons - the cities in which they live - as though it is their
private property.
The whole point of a city is to bring people closer together
to lower the transaction costs associated with economic
activity. When we make it harder to develop new homes and new
offices in the most desirable cities, we force people,
particularly poorer people, to live further and further away
from the economic action, and this leads to longer commutes,
lower incomes, and lower productivity, as Ryan Avent argued in
"The Gated City."
Of course, wealthy homeowners could just buy all of the land
around their homes so that no one else can develop it. Yet that
would be appallingly expensive. So instead they use their
political muscle to create historic preservation districts, or
to press for zoning restrictions that make it all but impossible
for the non-rich to afford homes within easy reach of their
jobs. Just as Cliven Bundy refuses to pay for grazing privileges
on other people's land, these homeowners refuse to pay full
price for their spectacular views, and for not sharing their
sidewalks with the great unwashed.
Or consider our hatred for toll roads and congestion
charges. We tend to think of roads as the kind of thing you pay
for just once, when you first build them. In reality, roads are
a depreciating asset. Over time, as cars and trucks drive over
them, and as the elements take their toll, they deteriorate. The
most obvious way to pay for roads would be to, well, charge for
grazing privileges, or rather to charge a user fee. Those of us
who actually use roads the most - by driving many miles in
extremely heavy vehicles, like big rigs, let's say - would pay
more than those of us who drive a small number of miles in light
vehicles.
Ideally, we'd also charge people on the basis of when roads
are at their busiest, as doing so would nudge people towards
driving when traffic isn't quite so heavy. Gas taxes have long
functioned as a kind of user fee, but as gas mileage has
improved, we've seen a disconnect between the wear-and-tear
vehicles cause on the road and the gas these vehicles consume.
Many ideas have been floated to address this disconnect, like
taxes on vehicle-miles traveled, but our refusal to acknowledge
that roads need to be maintained and maintenance isn't free
keeps getting in the way.
In a way, all of us who grouse about paying for the services
we use are Cliven Bundys. We just don't have the guts to have a
standoff with the federal government, or the chutzpah to claim
that we're fighting for freedom. Before we judge Bundy too
harshly, we ought to first consider our own sense of
entitlement.
