(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Reihan Salam
June 6 By all accounts, President Obama is
deeply interested in his legacy. And though relatively few
American voters see dealing with climate change as a top
priority for the federal government, the president famously sees
it as the most important issue he can address in his second
term. Having failed to shepherd climate change legislation
through Congress in 2009, when Democrats had large majorities in
the Senate and the House, the Obama administration has shifted
to using new regulations to achieve its environmental policy
goals. This week, the Environmental Protection Agency introduced
its Clean Power Plant Proposed Rule, a sweeping initiative that
aims to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.
The heart of the 2009 legislation - the Waxman-Markey bill -
was a new cap-and-trade system, which would allow businesses to
trade the right to emit a certain level of carbon. The new EPA
regulations are actually much less flexible than the
cap-and-trade system envisioned in Waxman-Markey, and they will
reduce carbon emissions at a much higher cost to the economy.
So you might be tempted to think that we ought to embrace
cap-and-trade. Conservatives often get lectured for failing to
embrace cap-and-trade or stringent carbon regulation. Ezra
Klein, writing for the liberal news site Vox, observes that
Arizona Sen. John McCain favored a cap-and-trade system during
his 2008 presidential campaign, and he takes today's GOP to task
for being less enlightened.
But if anything, it is McCain who was wrong in 2008, not
Republicans who balk at policies that will raise energy prices.
Indeed, rather than avoid talking about climate change and the
environment, the right should go on the offense. While the
president and his allies back price-hiking regulation,
conservatives should call for accelerating price-lowering
technological innovation.
Like a carbon tax, the goal of cap-and-trade is to raise the
cost of emitting carbon, and in doing so it encourages firms and
households to find low-cost ways to emit less of it. If we all
agree that carbon emissions are bad for the environment - and
no, not everyone agrees, but let's stipulate that we do - then
why not impose a government-mandated price signal and let the
market figure out how best to reduce them? What could possibly
be simpler? There are a few problems with this approach.
First, government-mandated price signals aren't set in
stone. The carbon price that serves as the basis of a carbon tax
or a cap-and-trade system is determined in part by
(well-meaning, highly-qualified) government officials. But it is
inevitable that democratically-elected lawmakers will get
involved. And these lawmakers might want to ensure that a carbon
price doesn't negatively impact, say, low- and middle-income
households, so we'll need to create subsidies to protect them.
They will also want to protect important industries in their
districts, so we'll need subsidies to protect them too.
If the carbon price proves particularly onerous for one
sector or another, it's a safe bet that the system will be
"reformed." All industries will seek carve-outs and breaks, and
those with the most political muscle will keep them. Suddenly a
proposal that looks appealing on paper meets the realities of
real-world politics, and the results are not pretty.
Consider the European Union's Emissions Trading System
(ETS), an ambitious cap-and-trade system first launched in 2005.
As Roger Pielke Jr. has observed, the European Union and the
United States have experienced the same 6.4 percent reduction in
aggregate emissions since 2000, and their paths don't appear to
have diverged since the introduction of the ETS. Moreover, the
U.S. has actually seen a slightly steeper decrease in its carbon
intensity (21 percent) than Europe (19.5 percent). That is,
Americans have reduced the amount of carbon they emit per dollar
of GDP faster than Europeans in recent years. Pielke maintains
that the reason the ETS appears to have failed is that it set
the carbon price at a very low level.
Of course, the reason that the EU set the carbon price at
such a low level is that European voters would have revolted
otherwise. Even Germany, which has gone the furthest among the
large European economies in pushing for renewable energy despite
the resulting increase in electricity prices, seems to be saying
that enough is enough. Germany's coalition government has just
backed new legislation that will slow the growth of green
energy. Suffice it to say, Americans are even less enthusiastic
about higher utility bills than their European counterparts.
Second, even if government-mandated price signals were
immune to political pressure, it's not at all obvious how we
should go about setting a carbon price. In 2010, the Obama
administration estimated that the "social cost of carbon" was
roughly $23. The natural implication of this estimate is that
measures that cost less than $23 per ton make good economic
sense.
As Oren Cass, Mitt Romney's domestic policy director during
the 2012 presidential campaign, has argued, however, this line
of thinking neglects the fact that climate dynamics are
"extraordinarily non-linear." What matters most is not the flow
of carbon, but rather the atmospheric concentration of carbon.
If the U.S. pursues policies that reduce carbon emissions at the
margin, it won't matter much if the atmospheric concentration
continues to climb because of rising Chinese and Indian carbon
emissions. All we'll succeed in doing is to make ourselves
poorer. I don't know about you, but I don't find that prospect
terribly appealing.
Cass thus recommends a technology-first approach. Price
signals are, to be sure, designed to encourage firms to develop
new technologies. Yet what artificial pricing really does is
encourage investment in expensive technologies that couldn't
survive without an artificial leg up, and which will have a hard
time spreading in the low- and middle-income countries that are
quickly joining the ranks of the world's biggest polluters.
What would a technology-first approach actually look like?
We know exactly what it would look like because, as Jim Manzi
explains in National Review, a technology-first approach has
given us a revolutionary new technology that has done much to
decarbonize the American economy, and that has the potential to
do the same around the world. Over the past decade, the chief
driver of declining carbon emissions in the U.S. has been the
rise of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which has led to a
sharp decline in domestic natural gas prices. Though natural gas
is a fossil fuel, gas-fired power plants emit less carbon than
either oil or coal.
The fracking boom is not, as Manzi makes clear, a product of
pure laissez-faire. The government played a large role in
funding the basic research that made the fracking revolution
possible. Yet private entrepreneurs played an equally crucial
role in perfecting and spreading the technology at the
ground-level, knowing that the tools they were building would be
valuable and exportable with or without a boost from artificial
pricing.
But can the technology-first approach go further still when
it comes to decarbonization, or do we need command-and-control
regulation to get the job done? Samuel Thernstrom of the Energy
Innovation Reform Project, a new think tank, has identified a
number of areas where government, working with the private
sector, can make energy cleaner and cheaper, including enhanced
oil recovery and advanced nuclear technologies. Robert Zubrin,
an engineer, author, and entrepreneur, often touts the
environmental and economic benefits of methanol as a substitute
for conventional gasoline, and William Ahlgren has called for a
"dual-fuel strategy" that would radically reduce American
dependence on oil. The possibilities of technology-first are
limitless.
