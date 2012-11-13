By Reihan Salam
NEW YORK Nov 13 Now that President Obama has
been reelected, he faces a number of basic questions about the
future of America's national security strategy. The most
immediate of these concerns how the president will address the
deep cuts to defense expenditures that will be triggered under
last year's Budget Control Act if congressional Republicans and
Democrats can't reach an agreement on a deficit deal. Answering
this question requires a broader sense of the threats we face
and what we ought to do about them.
When compared to the height of the Cold War, when the Soviet
empire had nuclear weapons trained on virtually every inch of
U.S. soil, it is fair to say that the world is a much less
dangerous place for Americans, and we shouldn't forget it. But
when compared to the relative peace and security, Islamic
terrorism notwithstanding, we've enjoyed in the two decades
since the Soviet collapse, there is good reason to believe that
the threat level is increasing. This is happening at the same
time that sluggish economic growth and rising social
expenditures are squeezing America's ability to pay for an
enormous military establishment.
Since the 9/11 terror attacks, America's national security
conversation has focused primarily on the threat of
mass-casualty terrorism. Hundreds of billions of dollars have
been devoted by the public and private sectors to harden
domestic targets, with no small success. A fundamental problem,
however, is that a free society will always be vulnerable to
conventional terrorist attacks, which can be executed by
disaffected individuals as well as by highly-trained violent
extremists. And while we can harden one set of targets, like
airplanes and airports, there will always be softer targets for
terrorists to exploit. Moreover, conventional terrorist attacks,
as horrifying as they may be, are much less of a threat to
public safety in the United States than, say, traffic accidents.
John Mueller, a provocative political scientist at Ohio State
University, has observed that far fewer Americans died in 2001
from transnational terrorism than from peanut allergies, yet the
U.S. government has yet to declare war on peanuts. As awful as
it sounds, the best approach to conventional terrorism might be
for Americans to allow the intelligence services to do the
difficult, painstaking work of containing it while accepting
that it will be part of our future in a violent world.
What is unacceptable, however, is nuclear terrorism, which
could result in tens of thousands, or even hundreds of
thousands, of deaths. One of the ironies of the emerging foreign
policy consensus is that while President Obama and his erstwhile
presidential rival, Mitt Romney, were both committed to
preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, both candidates
also accepted the idea that U.S. combat troops should leave
Afghanistan by 2014. Given the amount of blood and treasure the
United States has committed to a seemingly hopeless war in
Afghanistan, this consensus is easy to understand. Yet as
Stephen Biddle-a political scientist and historian at George
Washington University best known for his incisive analyses of
Afghanistan and Iraq-has argued, the fall of the U.S.-backed
Kabul government to Taliban forces would greatly empower
Islamist elements in neighboring Pakistan, where a bona fide
civil war is now raging. This matters because Pakistan is a
nuclear weapons state in which key figures in the intelligence
bureaucracy are known to sympathize with anti-American
terrorists. The U.S. presence in Afghanistan can be understood
as a hedge against a chaotic collapse of Pakistan that could, in
a worst-case scenario, lead to nuclear-armed terrorism. That
doesn't change the fact that the U.S. combat troops will almost
certainly leave Afghanistan as planned. But we should not kid
ourselves about the risks that this will entail.
Iran is, at least in contrast to Pakistan, relatively
stable. A nuclear-armed Iran would be extremely bad news for the
United States and its allies in the Gulf for a number of
reasons, among them that it may set off a proliferation spiral
in which other regional powers seek nuclear weapons of their
own; that Iran might become more inclined to engage in military
adventurism once it has a nuclear shield against a U.S.
counterattack; and that Israel, America's chief ally in the
region, would be extremely vulnerable to an Iranian nuclear
strike.
It is also true, however, that even an effective U.S.
campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities would create enormous
new risks. Most assume that the United States could launch
bunker-busting attacks from the air and be done with it, but the
U.S. must also be prepared to use ground forces in the event
that an attack spirals into a larger conflict. And the
unfortunate truth is that after more than a decade of
high-intensity conflict, the U.S. military is in rough shape.
One of the more striking aspects of recent conflicts has been
the fact that reenlistment rates have remained quite high, even
as many outside observers had warned that the U.S. military was
reaching the breaking point. The problem, however, is that while
combat experience is extremely valuable, there is a point at
which too much combat experience can actually diminish
effectiveness. Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon
is important. But it is just as important that the United States
use its military carefully and wisely. Leaving Afghanistan only
to enter into a new conflict in Iran will exact a serious toll
on the men and women serving in the armed forces.
It is this human dimension that we tend to neglect when we
discuss national security strategy. During the presidential
campaign, President Obama and Mitt Romney traded barbs about
battleships and bayonets, yet the central problem facing a
modern military is the need to attract and retain a talented
workforce. This is particularly challenging for volunteer
militaries in affluent market democracies like the United
States, where would-be servicemembers have attractive
opportunities in the private sector. Northwestern University
political scientist Jonathan Caverley has highlighted this
problem in the context of counterinsurgency. Successful
counterinsurgency campaigns are very labor-intensive, as you
need a fairly high ratio of security personnel to civilians to
provide security in the midst of a serious armed conflict. Yet
using large number of expensive, highly-trained Americans to
protect, say, Afghan civilians is a difficult proposition to
sustain for a long period of time, particularly if taxpayers
balk at the growing cost. If you want to understand why the U.S.
military relies so heavily on drone strikes, look to the high
costs of having boots on the ground.
This human capital problem is growing more challenging, in
part because the cost of providing medical care to military
personnel is rising so rapidly. If the United States is going to
contain the growth of military expenditures without seriously
endangering national security, it must embrace a revolution in
human resource management as far-reaching as the so-called
revolution in military affairs that gave us "shock and awe."
Recently, Andrew Krepinevich Jr., one of the most respected
defense intellectuals in the country, wrote an important Foreign
Affairs essay on "Strategy in a Time of Austerity." In it, he
makes the case for a serious reduction in U.S. ground forces, in
particular to the U.S. troops defending the Korean peninsula.
Krepinevich recommends that rather than focus on providing boots
on the ground, the United States concentrate on the
capital-intensive pieces of military operations, such as
projecting sea and air power, and on high-end human capital
contributions, such as Special Forces.
Yet Krepinevich leaves us wondering how the U.S. military
will get more out of fewer people. Fortunately, that question is
answered in "Bleeding Talent," a brilliant forthcoming book by
Tim Kane, chief economist at the Hudson Institute and a former
U.S. Air Force intelligence officer. Kane calls for
transitioning from the Pentagon's extremely rigid,
seniority-based system of allocating jobs and promotions to what
he calls a Total Volunteer Force (TVF) in which service members
are given far more flexibility to shape their military careers.
Among other things, Kane calls for greater specialization, an
expansion of early promotion opportunities, allowing former
officers to rejoin the active-duty military and giving
commanders more freedom to hire as they see fit and officers the
freedom to apply for jobs that suit them best. Kane argues that
TVF will help the military retain talented personnel while also
making them more effective. Ideally, TVF would allow the U.S.
military to deliver substantially more bang for the buck. To
have any hope of remaining a low-tax country with a social
safety net, that is exactly what we need.