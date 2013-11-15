By Reihan Salam
Nov 15 One of the scariest notions about
America's sluggish labor market recovery is that it doesn't
represent an aberration, but rather a new reality in which good
jobs are few and far between, particularly for those with
limited skills. It is certainly possible that the future will be
brighter than we think, and that we will soon enter a new
economic Golden Age in which people with low education levels
will flourish as employers clamor for their services at
ever-higher wages. But if this happy outcome does not come to
pass, as the current evidence suggests, the United States and
other market democracies will have to come up with a Plan B.
A number of interrelated developments, from automation to
organizational innovation to off-shoring, appear to have reduced
the willingness of employers to pay middle-income wages to
less-skilled workers. That is, the problem is not that there is
no wage at which employers will take on less-skilled workers. If
this were the case, agriculture and hospitality companies
wouldn't be pressing lawmakers for an immigration overhaul that
would allow for a large influx of less-skilled workers from
abroad.
Rather, the problem we face is that employers are only
willing to employ less-skilled workers at very low wages,
including wages that the voting public considers unacceptably
low. Public support for raising the federal minimum wage, now at
$7.25, is overwhelming. A Gallup survey released on Monday finds
that 76 percent of voters favor a $9 per hour minimum wage, and
one assumes that support for an even higher minimum wage would
be almost as robust.
Many will argue that an increase in the minimum wage to $9
will not have a dramatic effect on the number of low-wage
employees or on hours worked, and that may well be true. Yet it
is possible that job growth might decline in the wake of minimum
wage increases, as new research by Jonathan Meer and Jeremy West
of Texas A&M University suggests. Nicole M. Coomer of RTI
International and Walter J. Wessels of North Carolina State
University, meanwhile, have explored the possibility that while
increases in the minimum wage don't appear to have a significant
impact on total employment levels, they might cause workers to
shift from jobs subject to the minimum wage to those that are
not subject to the minimum wage. For example, the minimum wage
for tipped employees, like restaurant servers, is lower than the
standard minimum wage. Regardless, the minimum wage debate won't
get resolved any time soon.
What we do know, however, is that in market democracies with
high effective minimum wages, whether established by statute or
centralized collective bargaining, the lowest-wage employees
tend to be more productive than their lowest-wage counterparts
in the United States. This implies that as minimum wages
increase, employers might become more inclined to substitute
capital for labor and that they will be somewhat more reluctant
to hold on to employees who can't handle a steep learning curve.
Earlier this year, Sarah O'Connor of the Financial Times wrote a
brilliant account of Amazon UK's Rugeley fulfillment center,
where many employees are drawn from the ranks of the region's
long-term unemployed. Workers who can handle the intense
workload are made full-time Amazon UK employees. Those who can't
are let go, and quickly. What O'Connor doesn't explore is the
very real possibility that Amazon UK's personnel policies flow
from Britain's hourly minimum wage, which at 6.19 pounds ($9.84)
is substantially higher than the U.S. minimum wage. The UK wage
essentially mandates a reasonably high level of productivity
that young workers, workers with limited English language
proficiency, or workers taking on their first jobs a long spell
of unemployment might struggle to reach.
The usual way around this dilemma is for policymakers to
back wage subsidies and other social supports. If employers
aren't willing to pay wages high enough to allow less-skilled
workers to achieve an acceptable standard of living, one
response is to provide these workers with a suite of benefits,
from in-kind transfers like food stamps (or SNAP) and Medicaid,
to cash transfers like the earned-income tax credit (EITC).
Scott Winship, a scholar at the right-of-center Manhattan
Institute, has carefully documented the extent to which
transfers have helped increase the incomes of poor families.
According to Winship, households at the 20th percentile - those
earning higher incomes than one-fifth of U.S. households, but
lower incomes than four-fifths of U.S. households - saw their
market income increase by a mere 12 percent from 1979 to 2007,
but factoring in taxes and transfers saw their incomes increase
by 28 percent to 46 percent, depending on how we value
publicly-financed health insurance benefits. Though it's
certainly possible that without transfers, we might have seen
social and economic changes that would have increased market
incomes, but it looks as though rising transfers made a huge
difference in cushioning low-income households from an
unfavorable economic environment.
If the labor market position of less-skilled workers is
going to get even worse in the coming decades, we have to think
seriously about finding new ways to make work pay. For example,
we could try to streamline the various benefits federal and
state governments have used to raise incomes at the low end to
foster a more work-friendly approach to fighting poverty. Oren
Cass, domestic policy director of Mitt Romney's 2012
presidential campaign, recently outlined such an approach in
National Review. The basic idea is that while the non-working
poor will continue to receive in-kind transfers, channeled
through state governments, the working poor will receive cash
transfers instead. Low-income households will receive support in
either case, but they will receive support with fewer strings
attached if they find and hold on to gainful employment.
University of Arizona sociologist Lane Kenworthy, author of the
forthcoming Social Democratic America, has called for an
expanded employment-conditional earnings subsidy that would rise
in sync with economic growth. And in Switzerland, a coalition of
activists are campaigning for a basic income, an idea that has
been championed by left-libertarians, egalitarian socialists,
and even a number of pro-market conservatives who see it as a
less bureaucratic, more straightforward alternative to the
welfare state. This basic income would not be
employment-conditional, which raises the danger that it would
encourage people to exit the workforce, as Annie Lowrey observed
in the New York Times. But some still find the idea compelling.
New York City is embarking on an experiment to figure out
the best way to better the lives of the working poor. Right now,
the earned income tax credit delivers the biggest benefits to
the parents of dependent children, and far smaller benefits to
single adults. Paycheck Plus, an initiative of New York City's
Center for Economic Opportunity in partnership with the research
organization MDRC, will provide low-income single adults without
dependent children with a more generous wage subsidy. Though we
won't know the results for some time, these efforts will help
inform the all-important conversation about the future of the
growing number of Americans who find that their paychecks aren't
big enough to make ends meet.