UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 18 Salamanca Group Holdings Ltd, a London-based provider of financial advisory and risk management services, appointed two directors to the boards of its Trust & Fiduciary unit in Jersey and Mauritius.
The group appointed Michael Giraud, currently the head of business development for the Trust & Fiduciary unit in Jersey, to the unit's board.
Ben Le Sueur, client service director, was appointed to the Mauritius board of the Trust & Fiduciary unit.
The Trust & Fiduciary team works with high net worth families and also has an office in Geneva. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, April 26 Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday after the computer peripherals maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.