Jan 27 London-listed Salamander Energy Plc
said it expected restart of production at its key
Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of Thailand to be delayed until
early February.
The oil and gas producer had in January suspended Bualuang
operations after a production riser was damaged during bad
weather.
The company, which has its primary interests in Southeast
Asia, had said on Jan. 8 that production would restart at the
field around Jan. 25.
Salamander Energy also said its overall production forecast
for 2014 remained unchanged with the company expecting average
output to be between 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) and 16,000 boepd.