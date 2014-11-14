Nov 14 British oil and gas explorer Salamander Energy Plc said it had received a proposed takeover offer from a consortium led by Spanish firm Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) and Jynwel Capital.

Under the proposed offer, Salamander shareholders would get 121 pence in cash and one contingent value right for another 24 pence in cash, Salamander said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)