Nov 21 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc offered to buy peer Salamander Energy Plc in an all-stock transaction, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Salamander shareholders would be entitled to 0.5719 Ophir shares for each Salamander share that they hold, the companies said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)