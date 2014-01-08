Jan 8 Salamander Energy Plc said
production from its key Bualuang oil field in the Gulf of
Thailand has been suspended temporarily due to a damaged
production riser - a pipe used in offshore production.
Salamander said it expected to restart production around Jan
25.
However, the company said its overall production forecast
for 2014 remained unchanged with production expected to average
between 13,000 and 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd).
Salamander said inspection work and repairs were underway
and that there were arrangements for a new production riser to
be fitted, if required. It also said it did not expect to incur
any significant repair costs.