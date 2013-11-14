Nov 14 Salamander Energy Plc, a
southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company, said average
production in the year to October 31 was at 14,400 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd) and that it narrowed its 2013
output target to between 14,000 and 15,000 boepd.
In August the company said it expected 2013 average daily
production of 12,500-15,500 boepd.
The company said its production outlook for 2014 was between
13,000-16,000 barrels of oil per day.
Salamander Energy's core operations include Greater Bualuang
in the Gulf of Thailand; North Kutei and Greater Kerendan in
Indonesia. The company generates over 90 percent of its revenue
from Thailand.