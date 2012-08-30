Aug 30 Asia-focused oil and gas company
Salamander Energy Plc said its first-half profit fell
74.5 percent on lower production.
Pretax profit fell to $15.9 million for the six months ended
June 30 from $62.4 million a year earlier.
Average production dropped to 10,7000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) from 19,600 boepd a year earlier
following the disposal of Salamander's low-margin barrels in
Offshore Northwest Java and Southeast Sumatra last year.
Revenue fell about 4 percent to $179.4 million.
The company cut its full-year average production forecast to
between 10,500 and 11,500 boepd from between 12,000 and 13,000
boepd last week.
Salamander shares, which rose 7 percent in the last one
year, closed at 198 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.