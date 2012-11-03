GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps on Mideast tensions, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
NEW YORK Nov 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc provided no timeline for a full start-up for its Salem 1 nuclear plant, which was shut down earlier this week by superstorm Sandy.
The company reconnected the plant to the regional grid around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, said Joe Delmar, a PSEG spokesman, who added that grid stability was not an issue.
The Unit 1 Salem plant capacity is 1,174 megawatts and had ramped up to 1 percent power on Friday.
Salem 2 has been in a scheduled refueling outage since Oct. 14.
---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New Jersey COUNTY: Salem TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles
(60 km) south of Philadelphia OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)
- Exelon EXC.N (42.59 pct)
- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct) CAPACITY: 3,531 MW UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling
water reactor
- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3) DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion
Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was
originally designed for two reactors but as
costs rose the utility and state decided not to
pursue the second unit. The state also believed
there was not enough demand to warrant the
second unit
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
June 4 Nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd on Sunday raised its current-quarter adjusted profit forecast and said it exceeded a key threshold under its agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.