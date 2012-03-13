March 13 SalesCrunch, an Internet meeting
platform, said on Tuesday that it had made an unsolicited bid to
buy Cisco Systems Inc's WebEx online videoconferencing
unit for $1 plus a 15 percent stake in itself.
SalesCrunch Chief Executive Officer Sean Black said WebEx
was not part of Cisco's core business and that an integration
with his company would allow for better features and pricing.
Cisco was not immediately available for comment.
Cisco bought WebEx in 2007 for $2.9 billion in its efforts
to expand beyond its core business of routers and switches that
direct Internet traffic.
WebEx is part of Cisco's package of communications products,
in which video plays a major role.
But Black said analysts had forecast further asset sales as
Cisco moves to focus on its core market and that WebEx was
likely to be next.
Cisco decided to shut down its Flip video camera division
last year rather than sell it as part of a major company
reorganization. It had bought the video camera operation for
$590 million in 2009 in an acquisition spree to build a stronger
consumer business.
"Although WebEx doesn't fit into Cisco's core business, it
doesn't have to suffer the same fate as Flip," Black said in a
statement.
Early this year, Cisco also shut down its Umi home
videoconferencing system, a service which it once touted as a
quality alternative to popular video chat service Skype.
"As part of an acquisition, SalesCrunch proposes to migrate
the entire WebEx user base to its next-generation platform over
the course of 12 months," SalesCrunch said.
SalesCrunch, founded by Black in April 2010, is backed by
venture capital firms Accel Partners, Nextview Ventures and AOL
Ventures.
Shares of Cisco were up 0.6 percent at $19.95 in morning
trading.